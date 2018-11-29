Victory Resources Corp (CVE:VR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 85000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Victory Resources alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Victory Resources (VR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.13” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/victory-resources-vr-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-13.html.

Victory Resources Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Toni property covering an area of 1,620 hectares located in the historic Aspen Grove mining camp of south-central British Columbia.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.