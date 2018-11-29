Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $126.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

NYSE ARCH opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.09 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/victory-capital-management-inc-raises-position-in-arch-coal-inc-arch.html.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.