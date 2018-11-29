VestChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One VestChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Token Store. During the last week, VestChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $256,000.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.02220744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00124964 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00193411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.08673762 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain’s total supply is 8,848,000,000 tokens. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

