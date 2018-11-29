Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) PT Set at $200.00 by Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has been assigned a $200.00 target price by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $178.38 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $136.50 and a 52 week high of $194.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Graney sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.24, for a total value of $207,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,537 shares of company stock worth $5,114,059. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3,126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

