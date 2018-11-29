Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,803,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $458,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 729.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 50,719.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 951,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 949,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 250.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 995,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 711,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,188,000 after acquiring an additional 662,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,724,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Verisk Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $123.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $124.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $365,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,331.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $2,160,872.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,967,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 936 shares of company stock valued at $112,080 and have sold 302,981 shares valued at $36,208,141. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

