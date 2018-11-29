Vectura Group’s (VEC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vectura Group from GBX 92 ($1.20) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 124.88 ($1.63).

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

