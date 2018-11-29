Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.33% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $351,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $250.95. The stock had a trading volume of 99,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,239. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.42 and a twelve month high of $270.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

