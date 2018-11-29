Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 453.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,701. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $137.80 and a 12-month high of $166.03.

