Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Shares Bought by Noven Financial Group Inc.

Noven Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 0.8% of Noven Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Noven Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13,891.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 204,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,823,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13,042.3% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,950 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 261,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,318,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,783,000 after purchasing an additional 48,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.83. 2,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,686. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

