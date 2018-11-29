ValuEngine Upgrades First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 188,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

