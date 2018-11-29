ValuEngine Downgrades Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) to Hold

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Health Insurance Innovations from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIIQ opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $528.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,745,000 after buying an additional 54,419 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,597,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 46,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

