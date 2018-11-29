Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Position Boosted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/valero-energy-co-vlo-position-boosted-by-compagnie-lombard-odier-scma.html.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.