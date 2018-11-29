US Bancorp DE Invests $224,000 in Bank Ozk (OZK) Stock

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth about $229,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank Ozk from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Bank Ozk has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

