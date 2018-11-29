Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after buying an additional 325,354 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 46,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,529,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $727,623,000 after buying an additional 63,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $135.11 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

