UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Given a $310.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.32.

UNH opened at $280.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $282.40. The firm has a market cap of $260.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total value of $5,268,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,720,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,094,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,338 shares of company stock worth $14,516,459. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

