United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of United Therapeutics worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,049 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51,346 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 559,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $117.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

