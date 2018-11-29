United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 985,151 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $85,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in United Technologies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on United Technologies from $167.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

United Technologies stock opened at $122.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $115.40 and a 12 month high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

