United Services Automobile Association Sells 94,899 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94,899 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.19% of Progressive worth $78,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Progressive by 31.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 457,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,513,000 after acquiring an additional 110,697 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 525,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,769 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,264,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 304,189 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 43.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.61. The company had a trading volume of 52,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,926. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

