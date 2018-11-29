United Services Automobile Association Sells 58,279 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,279 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.22% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $112,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The stock had a trading volume of 97,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,584. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

