United Services Automobile Association Reduces Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,367 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $71,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $294,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,602. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $56.13. 42,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

