United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,747 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eaton were worth $87,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 57.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 630,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,455 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

ETN traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 19,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.70 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Cuts Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/united-services-automobile-association-cuts-position-in-eaton-co-plc-etn.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.