United Bankshares (UBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBSI. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,970. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). United Bankshares had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $180.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 828,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,724 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 466,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 284,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.