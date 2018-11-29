Uniper (UN01) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UN01. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.70 ($27.56).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 opened at €23.36 ($27.16) on Wednesday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 52-week high of €26.64 ($30.98).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.