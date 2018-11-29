Uniform Fiscal Object Reaches Market Capitalization of $628,976.00 (UFO)

Uniform Fiscal Object (CURRENCY:UFO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Uniform Fiscal Object has a total market capitalization of $628,976.00 and approximately $194.00 worth of Uniform Fiscal Object was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniform Fiscal Object coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Uniform Fiscal Object has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000571 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000862 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000821 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Profile

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Uniform Fiscal Object’s total supply is 3,714,850,012 coins. The Reddit community for Uniform Fiscal Object is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Uniform Fiscal Object is ufocoin.net . Uniform Fiscal Object’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins

Uniform Fiscal Object Coin Trading

Uniform Fiscal Object can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniform Fiscal Object directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniform Fiscal Object should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniform Fiscal Object using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

