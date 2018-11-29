UniFirst Corp (UNF) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.88% of UniFirst worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,192,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $380,678,000 after buying an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 318,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,407,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.11. 6,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,458. UniFirst Corp has a twelve month low of $143.68 and a twelve month high of $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.75.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The textile maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

In other news, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $402,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,067,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on UniFirst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

