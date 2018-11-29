UniCredit (UCG) PT Set at €16.00 by Morgan Stanley

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.30 ($27.09) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.88 ($19.63).

UniCredit has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

