Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 6th. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 33.29%. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $295.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $322.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $278.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.19, for a total value of $552,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,253.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total transaction of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,407 shares of company stock worth $19,580,698 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

