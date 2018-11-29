UDR, Inc. (UDR) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.34% of UDR worth $37,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 1,406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

UDR stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $41.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.98%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,773 shares of company stock worth $3,474,829 in the last 90 days. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/udr-inc-udr-position-boosted-by-credit-suisse-ag.html.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.