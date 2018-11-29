UDR, Inc. (UDR) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,410,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of UDR worth $1,229,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in UDR by 15.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 606,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 83,036 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in UDR by 128.1% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,090 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in UDR by 12.3% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in UDR by 166.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. raised its position in UDR by 6.9% during the third quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 110,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:UDR opened at $41.78 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.3323 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.98%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,773 shares of company stock worth $3,474,829. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

