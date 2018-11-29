UBS Group Reiterates Sell Rating for TUI (TUI)

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report released on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TUI. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,630.83 ($21.31).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 1,188.50 ($15.53) on Monday. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 934.38 ($12.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,687.93 ($22.06).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The company operates through Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism segments. It is involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses, as well as owns and operates hotels and resorts.

