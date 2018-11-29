UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Insulet (PODD)

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of PODD stock opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. Insulet has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $48,406.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 6,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $491,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,013 shares of company stock worth $856,934 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PODD. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $227,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $274,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $300,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.