Tyme Technologies Inc (TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Tyme Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyme Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

TYME opened at $3.22 on Monday. Tyme Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $279.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 330.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

