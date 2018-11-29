Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 116,944 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 116,944 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.3% of Tyers Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $65,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.9% during the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,374 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $3,848,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 319,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

