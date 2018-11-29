Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Short Interest Up 10.8% in November

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,527,006 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 20,327,918 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,998,586 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 47.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,038,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,450,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,303 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 31.9% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,001,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585,338 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 11.0% in the third quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 28,962,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 96.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,789,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,840,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

