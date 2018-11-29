Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA) Position Cut by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,944 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the first quarter valued at $738,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at $1,480,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 989,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.
Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twenty-First Century Fox from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.
Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.
