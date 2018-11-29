Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Twenty-First Century Fox’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 revenues were hurt by lower theatrical revenues at Filmed Entertainment segment and foreign currency fluctuations. Lower theatrical revenues were negatively impacted by lower volume and mix of films released, in the reported quarter. Additionally, higher programming costs and contractual expenses offset growth in Cable Network segment. However, growth in affiliate and advertising revenues from the Cable Network Programming and Television segments aided the top line. Moreover, the European Commission recently approved Disney’s offer for certain assets of Twentieth Century Fox, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twenty-First Century Fox from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 14,582,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,839,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21. Twenty-First Century Fox has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Twenty-First Century Fox’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter worth about $147,582,000. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 122,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 53.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,968 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 22.2% during the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 90,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox during the second quarter worth about $238,415,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

