Triton International (TRTN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Triton International is anticipated to perform well in the fourth quarter on the back of tight supply/demand conditions for containers. Additionally, the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share buybacks also sound encouraging. To this end, the company hiked its quarterly cash dividend payout by 7 cents to 52 cents per share in May 2018. As of Oct 31, 2018, the company repurchased approximately 1 million shares for $30.1 million. Its strong cash flow generation is an added positive. However, the tariff exchanges between United States and China has created market uncertainty. It remains to be seen how this affects container trading volumes. Moreover, Triton is a highly leveraged company. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in a year's time. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRTN. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Triton International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,132. Triton International has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.86.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Triton International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $350.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Triton International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $64,343,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Global Ltd Bharti acquired 337,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $11,720,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 954,293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 543,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,151,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,940 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triton International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Triton International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

