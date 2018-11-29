Tribune (TRCO) Now Covered by FinnCap

Research analysts at FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRCO. ValuEngine raised Tribune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tribune in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE TRCO opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Tribune has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Tribune had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Tribune’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tribune will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tribune by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after buying an additional 178,962 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tribune

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

