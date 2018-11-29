Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.32 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,854 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 302,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 390.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 155.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,634 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 22,637,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,330 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 8,377,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,094. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.32 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/trexquant-investment-lp-invests-1-32-million-in-taiwan-semiconductor-mfg-co-ltd-tsm.html.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.