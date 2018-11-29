Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.32 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,211.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,854 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 302,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 390.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 155.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 829,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 504,634 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 22,637,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,330 shares during the period. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TSM traded up $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 8,377,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,443,094. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.
Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.