Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.27 Million in Under Armour Inc (UAA) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $910,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

UAA traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 282,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,136. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

