Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $39,789,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 489,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after purchasing an additional 106,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 49.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 93,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IRTC. BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

In related news, insider Kevin M. King sold 42,832 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $3,002,951.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,137,919.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 10,000 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,915,812 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IRTC opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 2.03. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.85% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

