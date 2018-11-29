Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 72.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,576 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after buying an additional 57,406 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 190,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter.

FCVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 94,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,314. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $32.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st.

