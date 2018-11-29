TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Director Sells $184,628.70 in Stock

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Director Graham Y. Tanaka sold 17,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $184,628.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,532.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.67.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on TransAct Technologies from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 149,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

