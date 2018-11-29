Trakm8 (TRAK) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) were up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.75 ($0.25). Approximately 277,040 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 44,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.22).

About Trakm8 (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

