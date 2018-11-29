Traders Buy Large Volume of Middleby Call Options (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,286 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,764% compared to the typical volume of 69 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $119.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middleby has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $138.89.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Middleby will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,848,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

