Trade Desk (TTD) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.53.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,543. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.16.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 6,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $778,100.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $136,643.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,412.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,736 shares of company stock valued at $81,872,563. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

