Toyota Motor (TM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $136.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter fiscal 2019, Toyota’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while consolidated revenues missed the same. However, the figures improved year over year. This, year-over-year rise in earnings is partly due to the company’s fixed cost-reduction activities. With a target to cut costs by 20%, Toyota plans to shift production to new cost-saving platforms by 2020. Further, in order to develop autonomous vehicle services, Toyota is collaborating with other companies. In October, it collaborated with SoftBank Corp. to develop e-Palette concept-based multi-purpose mobility service. Also, over the past three months shares of Toyota have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, its frequent vehicle recalls in huge numbers led to additional expenses and lowered vehicle resale value, creating headwinds for Toyota.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TM. ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $177.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor has a 12 month low of $114.14 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.83 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 8.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 49.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

