Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.68 per share, with a total value of C$93,400.00.
Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.70 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 15th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,775.00.
- On Monday, November 12th, Mike Rose bought 12,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$240,625.00.
- On Tuesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$96,100.00.
- On Thursday, October 18th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00.
- On Friday, October 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.25 per share, with a total value of C$53,125.00.
- On Wednesday, September 19th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.
- On Tuesday, September 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$102,750.00.
- On Friday, August 31st, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.29 per share, with a total value of C$106,450.00.
Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a twelve month low of C$17.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.19.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile
Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.
