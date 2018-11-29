Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU) Insider Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) insider Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.68 per share, with a total value of C$93,400.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.70 per share, with a total value of C$98,500.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.51 per share, with a total value of C$48,775.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Mike Rose bought 12,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$240,625.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.22 per share, with a total value of C$96,100.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.60 per share, with a total value of C$98,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.60 per share, with a total value of C$51,500.00.

On Friday, October 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.25 per share, with a total value of C$53,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$52,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.55 per share, with a total value of C$102,750.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.29 per share, with a total value of C$106,450.00.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$18.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a twelve month low of C$17.78 and a twelve month high of C$26.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.00.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Peace River High, Alberta Deep Basin, and NEBC Montney areas.

