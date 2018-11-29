Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $248,000 Position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the second quarter valued at $492,000.
Shares of LEGR stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.
