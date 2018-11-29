Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,327 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 115,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 103,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $21.12 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

